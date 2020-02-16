Bitcoin Cash Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $439.73 or 0.04418615 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbase Pro, Exrates, Liqui and BTCC. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $8.04 billion and $5.49 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,950.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00778995 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00019394 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000831 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000376 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000158 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO:BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,281,888 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

