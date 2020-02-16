Bitcoin Interest 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $262.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Exrates. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $418,645.00 and $262.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00592685 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00106093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00130133 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001511 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

