Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Tops $3.82 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $3.82 or 0.00038258 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $519,929.00 and approximately $15,698.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Plus alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005249 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001308 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002597 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 136,132 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Poloniex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.