Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 29.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $18,914.00 and $768.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00044156 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00070450 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001038 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00092633 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,901.45 or 1.00206664 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000590 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000309 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.