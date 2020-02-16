Bitcore Hits One Day Volume of $22,915.00 (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00006325 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 224.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcore has a total market cap of $10.89 million and $22,915.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,779.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $249.65 or 0.02554391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.78 or 0.04131372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.64 or 0.00732639 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00845701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00095135 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009807 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026424 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00590448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,092,787 coins and its circulating supply is 17,591,828 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, QBTC, Exrates and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

