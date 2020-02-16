Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,475 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,732,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,659,000 after buying an additional 1,211,902 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Black Hills by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,671,000 after buying an additional 111,258 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Black Hills by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,400,000 after buying an additional 77,027 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Black Hills by 10.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,346,000 after buying an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

NYSE BKH opened at $85.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.03. Black Hills Corp has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

In related news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $585,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 130,306 shares in the company, valued at $10,166,474.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,600. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.