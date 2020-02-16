Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.97-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19-1.214 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.97-$2.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Black Knight to and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Black Knight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point lowered Black Knight from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Black Knight stock traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.39. 2,079,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $63.05. Black Knight has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 90.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

