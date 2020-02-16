Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million.

BL opened at $66.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. Blackline has a 1 year low of $42.23 and a 1 year high of $74.44.

Get Blackline alerts:

In other Blackline news, COO Marc Huffman sold 5,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $263,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet raised Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.