Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.80 million.Blackline also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Blackline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackline from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.55 on Friday, hitting $66.55. 1,565,725 shares of the stock were exchanged. Blackline has a 52 week low of $42.23 and a 52 week high of $74.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.19.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

