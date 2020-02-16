Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $347-352 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.72 million.Blackline also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.45-0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackline from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.55. 1,565,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 0.73. Blackline has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.19.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.77 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 35,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,153,276.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,450.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,811 shares of company stock valued at $7,860,972. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

