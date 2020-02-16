Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.04-0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $80-81 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.73 million.Blackline also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.48 EPS.

Shares of BL stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.55. 1,565,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,093. Blackline has a 12-month low of $42.23 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.74 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Blackline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Blackline from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Blackline in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blackline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

