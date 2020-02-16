BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $584.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $585.00. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Shares of BLK opened at $565.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.04. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $403.54 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,081 shares of company stock worth $33,360,947 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

