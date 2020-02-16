Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73), reports. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.
Shares of BRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. 233,793 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile
See Also: Roth IRA
Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.