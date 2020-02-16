Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73), reports. The business had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million.

Shares of BRG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.59. 233,793 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

