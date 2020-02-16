Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Analysts expect Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) to announce earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.99) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Boeing posted earnings of $3.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 134.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $13.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $14.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.90 to $18.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $340.49. 4,197,440 shares of the company were exchanged. Boeing has a 1 year low of $302.72 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $328.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

