Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) Short Interest Down 7.0% in January

Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 6,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BOX by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BOX by 19,421.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BOX by 513.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,954 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities lowered shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

BOX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. The company had a trading volume of 957,533 shares. BOX has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.26.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

