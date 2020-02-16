Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,200 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 317,800 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Boxlight stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) by 319.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Boxlight worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOXL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,968 shares. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOXL shares. National Securities started coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boxlight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

