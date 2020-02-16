Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.11-4.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.227-2.268 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY20 guidance to $4.11-4.18 EPS.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.32. The company had a trading volume of 638,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $119.69 and a one year high of $176.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $161.00.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.