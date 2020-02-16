Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.11-4.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% (Approx $2.226-2.268 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.11-4.18 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.00.

BFAM stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,892 shares. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $119.69 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.50.

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $1,503,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,256,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,587,221 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

