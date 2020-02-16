Brokerages Anticipate Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.17. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 250,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after purchasing an additional 145,927 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 162,800 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 1,510,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,306,000 after purchasing an additional 325,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $41.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $36.98 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

