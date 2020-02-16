Brokerages Anticipate Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Evertec posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evertec.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Evertec by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,597,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after purchasing an additional 887,449 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evertec by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 612,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Evertec by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evertec by 694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. The company had a trading volume of 290,112 shares. Evertec has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.05.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

