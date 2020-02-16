Brokerages Anticipate Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.86) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sientra.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Sientra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 37.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 490,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 210,702 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 31.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,869 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. Sientra has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

