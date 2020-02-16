Brokerages Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) to Announce $2.01 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $8.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 772.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.40. 621,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $111.17 and a one year high of $160.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

