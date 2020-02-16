Brokerages Expect Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Will Announce Earnings of $3.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17. Burlington Stores posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year earnings of $7.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.33 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Wedbush raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

NYSE BURL traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.68. 439,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.56. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $136.30 and a 1-year high of $246.72.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares in the company, valued at $32,798,753.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $1,688,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,935.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.5% during the third quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.