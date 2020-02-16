Brokerages Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.60. Cyberark Software reported earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, First Analysis lowered Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,522 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.14 and a 200 day moving average of $118.10. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $94.30 and a one year high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

