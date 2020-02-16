Brokerages Expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) will announce sales of $51.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.74 million and the highest is $51.81 million. Front Yard Residential posted sales of $54.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full year sales of $206.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $206.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $222.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Front Yard Residential.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RESI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

RESI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 149,271 shares. Front Yard Residential has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $13.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RESI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

