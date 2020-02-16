Brokerages Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.20. Genco Shipping & Trading posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Several brokerages have commented on GNK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

Shares of GNK stock opened at $7.80 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $7.04 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,055 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

