Brokerages Expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.44. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $2.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

GT traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,229. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.70. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 64.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 10,206.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 83,692 shares in the last quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 233,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

