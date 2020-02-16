Brokerages Expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) to post $29.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.23 million to $30.40 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted sales of $59.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $116.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.80 million to $117.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.38 million, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $129.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of KREF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.39. 337,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,726. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.23. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 407.43, a current ratio of 407.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 392.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

