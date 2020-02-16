Brokerages Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novus Therapeutics.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 455,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,157 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.52. 182,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Novus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.