Brokerages Expect Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) will announce sales of $122.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacira Biosciences’ earnings. Pacira Biosciences posted sales of $95.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira Biosciences will report full-year sales of $419.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $416.90 million to $423.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $499.57 million, with estimates ranging from $477.54 million to $533.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pacira Biosciences.

Get Pacira Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, Director John P. Phd Longenecker sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $59,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,339.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $1,354,930 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,419,000 after acquiring an additional 582,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 384,794 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,263,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Pacira Biosciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,223,000 after purchasing an additional 118,291 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,254. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,249.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacira Biosciences (PCRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.