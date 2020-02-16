Brokerages Expect Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) will announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $1.00. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syneos Health.

Several research analysts recently commented on SYNH shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Syneos Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000.

SYNH stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.80 and its 200 day moving average is $55.21.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

