Brokerages Expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.66 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. UniFirst posted earnings of $1.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $8.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $9.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UniFirst.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. UniFirst’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNF. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $208.76. 50,291 shares of the company traded hands. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $134.16 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 752 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $153,257.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,297.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $866,230 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after buying an additional 522,309 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $27,635,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $15,767,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $8,784,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in UniFirst by 121.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,407,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UniFirst (UNF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.