Brokerages Set $2.10 Price Target for Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI)

Shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 4.35 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating and one has assigned a sell rating to the company. Weidai’s rating score has declined by 45% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $2.10 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Weidai an industry rank of 153 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEI. ValuEngine raised shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEI traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 114,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.38. Weidai has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $13.63.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.15 million for the quarter. Weidai had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weidai will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

