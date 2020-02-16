Brokerages Set $47.00 Price Target for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Powell Industries’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Powell Industries an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWL. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 91.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after buying an additional 74,486 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 61,702 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 52,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 42,212 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,918,000. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POWL opened at $36.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day moving average is $41.15. Powell Industries has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

