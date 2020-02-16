Brokerages Set $9.75 Price Target for AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY)

AeroCentury Corp. (NASDAQ:ACY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $9.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AeroCentury an industry rank of 114 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ACY remained flat at $$4.45 during trading on Friday. 145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,534. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. AeroCentury has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

AeroCentury Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides leasing and finance services to regional airlines worldwide. The company principally engages in leasing its aircraft portfolio consisting of mid-life regional aircraft through operating and finance leases. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, which include other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

