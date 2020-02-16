Brokerages Set ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target at $39.71

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,945,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth $512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR opened at $39.10 on Thursday. ACM Research has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $18.94.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

