Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Target Price at $3.03

HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.82 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight Capital lowered shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $1.52. 26,359,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,191. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signition LP lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in HEXO by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,213,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in HEXO by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.