Brokerages Set Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target at $11.50

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 931,046 shares. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 787,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 56.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 739,526 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,570,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter worth $2,062,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 71.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 732,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 306,102 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.