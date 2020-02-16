Brokerages Set Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Price Target at $11.50

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Shares of NDLS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 931,046 shares. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $9.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05.
About Noodles & Co
Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.
