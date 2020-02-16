Brokerages Set Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) PT at $21.60

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. The stock had a trading volume of 188,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Oasis Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.02%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 113.19%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $5,228,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 160,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 265,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,056,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.