Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is a leading owner and operator of senior living facilities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing an exceptional living experience through properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. The Company owns and operates independent, assisted and dementia-care facilities. “

BKD has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,372,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,595 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,775,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after purchasing an additional 297,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 330,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 241,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

