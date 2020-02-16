Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:BAM opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Brookfield Asset Management shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

