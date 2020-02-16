Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:BAM opened at $67.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52 week low of $43.03 and a 52 week high of $68.34.
Brookfield Asset Management shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 1st.
BAM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.
About Brookfield Asset Management
Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.
