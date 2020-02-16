Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Short Interest Down 7.2% in January

Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,220,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRKS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

BRKS stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $28.42 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $4,904,692.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,503 shares of company stock worth $10,316,891 in the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 118,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

