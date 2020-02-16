Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BRKS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. Brooks Automation has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $50.35.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The business had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David C. Gray sold 25,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,145,594.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,314.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 24,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,094,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,891 in the last quarter. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,401,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,047,000 after acquiring an additional 237,859 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,546,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,800,000 after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,353,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

