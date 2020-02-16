Bytecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.10 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Binance. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $98.10 million and $57,770.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.84 or 0.00870377 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003996 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001971 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, OKEx, cfinex, TradeOgre, Poloniex, Binance, HitBTC and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.