Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $92.86 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Bytom has a total market cap of $92.86 million and approximately $25.89 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0926 or 0.00000947 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Kucoin and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytom

Bytom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, FCoin, Neraex, CoinEx, Kucoin, BitMart, Gate.io, RightBTC, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Bibox, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, LBank, OKEx, Cryptopia, Huobi, HitBTC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

