Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of Cache Inc (OTCMKTS:CACH) traded up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, 52,769 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 53,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

About Cache (OTCMKTS:CACH)

Cache, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mall-based and online woman's specialty retailer of apparel and accessories in the United States. The company designs and markets sportswear, such as tops, sweaters, and jackets and bottoms for day or evening events; dresses ranges from shorter lengths to long for day, evening, and events; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, scarves, and handbags under the Cache brand name.

