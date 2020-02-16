Cadence Design Systems’ (CDNS) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $85.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $78.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $51.70 and a twelve month high of $79.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $3,441,500.00. Also, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,681,265.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,290,546. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

