Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) Position Raised by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Caesarstone by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Caesarstone by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Caesarstone by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Caesarstone by 116.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. 44.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Caesarstone stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,256 shares. Caesarstone Ltd has a twelve month low of $11.13 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $133.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.99 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

