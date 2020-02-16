Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Up 8.5% in January

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CPT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.89. 453,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,277. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.55, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.59.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,575,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 89,000 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $10,049,880.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,127,659. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,941.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 224,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 37,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

