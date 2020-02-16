Canaccord Genuity Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $300.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $283.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.38 and its 200-day moving average is $190.54. DexCom has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $295.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.39, for a total value of $1,454,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total value of $226,800.00. Insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock worth $10,539,425 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

